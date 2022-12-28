News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

High school sports return for a busy Tuesday night

By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a pause for the holiday break, high school sports fired back up Tuesday night with a slew of contests across the area.

In Wausau, Newman Catholic hosted Wausau East in girls’ hoops. The Cardinals beat the Lumberjacks earlier in the season and made it two-for-two Tuesday with a w 47-45 win. In other girls’ basketball, Abbotsford held a late lead at Spencer.

In boys’ hoops, Thorp went on the road and ousted Athens 53-42. A late rally by the Bluejays was stifled and Thorp grabbed their second consecutive win.

Finally, in hockey, Mosinee hosted the WSN Storm out of conference. Mosinee trailed 4-2 in the second period, but scored four unanswered goals to win the game 6-4.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death
Woman and dog killed in Lincoln County crash
Tommy Lee Wilkes
Suspect in Christmas Eve armed robbery now in custody
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

High School Sports
High School Sports
The three-day tournament will be held inside the Quandt Gymnasium at UWSP.
51st annual Sentry Classic basketball tournament kicks off Dec. 28th-Dec.30th
Annual Sentry Classic starts tomorrow
Annual Sentry Classic starts tomorrow
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
J.J. Watt announces retirement in Twitter post