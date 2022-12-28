High school sports return for a busy Tuesday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a pause for the holiday break, high school sports fired back up Tuesday night with a slew of contests across the area.

In Wausau, Newman Catholic hosted Wausau East in girls’ hoops. The Cardinals beat the Lumberjacks earlier in the season and made it two-for-two Tuesday with a w 47-45 win. In other girls’ basketball, Abbotsford held a late lead at Spencer.

In boys’ hoops, Thorp went on the road and ousted Athens 53-42. A late rally by the Bluejays was stifled and Thorp grabbed their second consecutive win.

Finally, in hockey, Mosinee hosted the WSN Storm out of conference. Mosinee trailed 4-2 in the second period, but scored four unanswered goals to win the game 6-4.

