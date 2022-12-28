News and First Alert Weather App
Frigid cold allows for prime ice fishing conditions on rivers and lakes

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People are finally back out on the rivers and lakes ice fishing in a time-honored Wisconsin tradition after warm fall weather set things back a few weeks, but didn’t dim the enthusiasm.

“My dad started here, and I just kept coming back here,” says fisherman Todd Kuehl.

He has been ice fishing on Lake Wausau for decades and says weather conditions almost made it impossible before Christmas this year. “It was warm, and then it rained, and there was a lot of water on the ice, so when you’d walk out here, you’d go through the snow and hit water, and then the ice,” says Kuehl.

At the last minute, mother nature intervened. Kuehl adds, “Didn’t think we were going to be able to get her out, but we got it out. That cold snap helped.”

The same goes for those willing to brave the cold without a shelter like Wausau West student Gavin Bloom. “I just wanted to go ice fishing, and we were going to bring out our shack tomorrow. I saw cars out here, so I was like, oh yeah, it’s time,” he says.

Kuehl says this year’s been slow for catching fish but it’s hard to predict. His biggest winter catch ever was a 30-inch northern pike, and for anyone headed out he recommends minnows, or shiners as he calls them, for bait.

