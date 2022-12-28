Fond du Lac native Kylene Spanbauer crowned new Miss Wisconsin

WISCONSIN. (WSAW) - Kylene Spanbauer of Fond Du Lac will assume the title of Miss Wisconsin 2022, effective immediately.

Spanbauer previously served as Miss Harbor Cities 2022 and placed as first runner-up to Miss Wisconsin in June. On Dec. 15, the previous Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America and therefore could no longer serve as Miss Wisconsin. Both Stanke and Spanbauer previously served as Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Spanbauer is committed to spending her time as Miss Wisconsin providing education and empowerment through her social impact initiative “No Means No: Sexual Assault Education”. Through her work as a sexual assault prevention educator and youth/teen advocate she provides abuse education and supports victims by helping contribute to the prevention of sexual violence. She hopes to continue building community awareness about sexual assault and engage a variety of audiences on the prevention of sexual violence and abuse through age-appropriate and inclusive presentations on safe and unsafe actions.

Spanbauer was awarded a full scholarship to attend the University of Iowa and was a featured “Golden Girl” baton twirler for the Hawkeyes Marching Band for five years. During her time at Iowa, she studied Therapeutic Recreation and Disabilities Studies. She has also earned $15,000 in scholarships throughout her time in the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Organizations to further her education.

Spanbauer is thrilled to have the opportunity to take on the role of Miss Wisconsin 2022 and will appear alongside Grace Stanke at the Miss America 2023 Homecoming on a date to be determined in February or March.

