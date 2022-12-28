First Alert Weather: Thawing out in the forecast with drizzle and rain/snow chances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - High temperatures running above average and freezing point over the next week or so. A 40-degree day won’t be impossible in the days ahead. But this warm-up does feature a few precipitation chances.

A break from the arctic cold for the next several days. High temperatures Wednesday will jump roughly 15-degrees, with highs near the mid-30s. A warm front will allow for this warmup, but it will also generate some light rain or rain/snow mix activity across parts of North-Central Wisconsin with very little accumulation expected.

A storm system arrives later this week that will bare some close scrutiny, as this system will arrive as a wintry mix Thursday evening throughout the start of New Year’s Weekend. At this time, this will not become a huge snow producer for Wisconsin, but rather, will contain periods of frozen preslopitation creating problems on area roads throughout the weekend. At this time, it looks like this will be a mainly rain shower producer during the daytime hours Thursday through Sunday afternoons, with areas of sleet and freezing rain possible for Thursday, Friday, and Sunday mornings. There will be a few more organized areas of snow showers Saturday night and again for Monday evening of next week.

We will continue to monitor this system throughout the week for the possibility of issuing first alert weather day due to iciness expected during the morning hours throughout the New Year’s Weekend.

