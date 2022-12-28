Crews in Rib Mountain working to repair water main break

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews in the town of Rib Mountain spent a portion of the afternoon repairing a water main break on Rib Mountain Drive.

Traffic on Valley Inn Way was impacted during the peak of the break. That location is near Kwik Trip in Rib Moutain.

Around 2:20 p.m. the water had mostly receded. Crews at the scene were still patching certain areas.

Traffic attempting to enter Rib Mountain from Highway 51 was still backed up at the time of this article’s publishing.

Traffic back-up on Highway 51 caused by water main break (Wis. DOT)

