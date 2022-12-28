Crews respond to structure fire in Weston

Weston, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews have closed part of Schofield Avenue to respond to structure in Weston.

According to Marathon County Dispatch, crews got the call about the fire from a passerby at approximately 10:06 p.m. They responded to 6402 Schofield Avenue for a structure fire. Dispatch said the building used to be the former Dinomotive Services & Sales auto body shop.

No injuries have been reported and a cause has not been determined. However, drivers are being advised to avoid the area as crews work to put out the fire.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it is released.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.