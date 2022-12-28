Aspirus Health shares tips to making those resolutions stick

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It happens every year. You’re excited to get in shape, quit smoking, or eat better to achieve your goal in January, but by February your New Year’s resolution has gone out the window.

“Don’t throw in the towel just yet,” says Aspirus Business Health Wellness Specialist Patrick Somsen. “You’ve got to stack the odds in your favor by starting with what intrinsically motivates and excites you. Start with small, easily repeatable actions that positively contribute to your 2023 outcome goal, and then gradually scale your way up as the small actions become routine habits.”

Make resolutions that are realistic to keep. When starting a new fitness routine, find a good rhythm that is realistic for your schedule. Put your exercise on the calendar for three or four days a week as a goal when first getting started.

Making health and fitness your resolution can be overwhelming. There are a lot of factors from physical fitness to diet to sleep hygiene, so take it slow. Remember that unhealthy behaviors are built over time, so changing them takes time as well.

Find like-minded people to share your experiences with. Consider taking a workout class at your gym or pairing up with a resolution buddy. It is often easier to change habits when you have someone going through it with you.

Lastly, just because you missed or skipped a gym day, or had a cookie or two on a day that was not a “cheat day,” does not mean that everything you have worked towards is now for nothing. Becoming more resilient is not an overnight thing and tomorrow is just another chance to get back on track.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed or unsure of how to achieve your wellness goals, consider seeking professional help from your healthcare provider.

