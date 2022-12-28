News and First Alert Weather App
51st annual Sentry Classic basketball tournament kicks off Dec. 28th-Dec.30th

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One of high school hoops most popular local tournaments is back. UWSP is preparing to host the 51st annual Sentry Basketball Classic, which starts tomorrow.

Local teams include Amherst, Almond-Bancroft, Assumption, Columbus Catholic, Edgar, Pacelli, SPASH and Wisconsin Rapids.

The tournament is a three-day event between the 28th-30th, consisting of 16 games of eight girls and eight boys high school teams.

“As always, we just have a lot of good games, we have a lot of good competition, we have a lot of local teams involved. So hopefully it brings a lot of good communities around and come to the games,” says Mark Gotta, President, Community Parks Improvement Committee. “We get nice crowds here. It’s just nice bringing good competition here for our community to come and watch these games.”

The tournament will be held at the Quandt Gymnasium within the UWSP campus. Tickets are available for purchase at the door, as all proceeds go to the Community Parks Improvement Committee.

For more information, click here.

