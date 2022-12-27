News and First Alert Weather App
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield accepting Christmas tree donations for zoo animals

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield is accepting Christmas tree donations. The trees help provide the animals enrichment and keep the trees out of landfills. The animals also use the trees as food or shelter.

The trees must be free of tinsel, hooks or spray paint.

Trees can be dropped by the Wildwood Zoo staff building entrance gate or by any of the zoo entrances. Wildwood Zoo is located at 608 W 17th St. in Marshfield.

