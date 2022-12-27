Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield accepting Christmas tree donations for zoo animals

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield is accepting Christmas tree donations. The trees help provide the animals enrichment and keep the trees out of landfills. The animals also use the trees as food or shelter.

The trees must be free of tinsel, hooks or spray paint.

Trees can be dropped by the Wildwood Zoo staff building entrance gate or by any of the zoo entrances. Wildwood Zoo is located at 608 W 17th St. in Marshfield.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.