Travelers faced extra obstacles Christmas weekend

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Travel this holiday weekend was an exercise in patience for a lot of people taking to the air. The weather caused flight delays and cancellations, and adjustments in people’s plans.

“I’ve been trying since Friday to get here to visit family,” said traveler Jill Kallum Monday afternoon.

Kallum is from Austin, Texas and missed Christmas with relatives because of cancelled flights. For other travelers it meant having to make alternate plans en route.

“Our plane got delayed and we missed our flight to Rhinelander, so we got re-routed here,” said Crandall Maines.

For Bekah Bouton it was a mad dash to catch a connector.

“My plane started boarding while I was still on my last flight so I had to run,” Bouton said.

Both Maines and Bouton arrived days prior, but their bags didn’t. Both had to return to back to CWA to track down wayward luggage.

“They were supposed to come Christmas Eve. That flight was cancelled. Supposed to come yesterday – flight got cancelled. So now they’re finally here,” Bouton said.

Despite the trouble getting to Wisconsin, people were optimistic about their trips home.

“Flying out of the norther airports I feel like they always have their stuff together as far as defrosting planes and whatnot, but if you’re Mason-Dixon line or below, if those planes get frosted up, you’re going to be delayed a little while,” Maines said.

Kallum said everyone from the airlines to airport staff were extremely kind and helpful, but she’ll re-consider her scheduling in the future.

“I think this might be the last time I fly up this way during the holidays if I can help it,” Kallum said.

