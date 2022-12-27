News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Travelers faced extra obstacles Christmas weekend

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Travel this holiday weekend was an exercise in patience for a lot of people taking to the air. The weather caused flight delays and cancellations, and adjustments in people’s plans.

“I’ve been trying since Friday to get here to visit family,” said traveler Jill Kallum Monday afternoon.

Kallum is from Austin, Texas and missed Christmas with relatives because of cancelled flights. For other travelers it meant having to make alternate plans en route.

“Our plane got delayed and we missed our flight to Rhinelander, so we got re-routed here,” said Crandall Maines.

For Bekah Bouton it was a mad dash to catch a connector.

“My plane started boarding while I was still on my last flight so I had to run,” Bouton said.

Both Maines and Bouton arrived days prior, but their bags didn’t. Both had to return to back to CWA to track down wayward luggage.

“They were supposed to come Christmas Eve. That flight was cancelled. Supposed to come yesterday – flight got cancelled. So now they’re finally here,” Bouton said.

Despite the trouble getting to Wisconsin, people were optimistic about their trips home.

“Flying out of the norther airports I feel like they always have their stuff together as far as defrosting planes and whatnot, but if you’re Mason-Dixon line or below, if those planes get frosted up, you’re going to be delayed a little while,” Maines said.

Kallum said everyone from the airlines to airport staff were extremely kind and helpful, but she’ll re-consider her scheduling in the future.

“I think this might be the last time I fly up this way during the holidays if I can help it,” Kallum said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death
Tommy Lee Wilkes
Suspect in Christmas Eve armed robbery now in custody
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Woman and dog killed in Lincoln County crash
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

Travelers Face Cancellations, Delays
Travelers Face Cancellations, Delays
Julianna Ouimette (left) taking a selfie during pre-game introductions with her mother and...
Julianna and Melissa Ouimette share in record-breaking status
Snowmobiler riding on of the many trails for Knight Owls Snowmobile Club.
Snowmobile clubs face challenges after opening trails for the season
Getting in Shape for the New Year
Getting in Shape for the New Year