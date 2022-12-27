News and First Alert Weather App
Snowmobiles in Price County to open Dec. 28

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowmobile trails in Price County will open for the season on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The trail system will open at 8 a.m.

The following areas of trails are impassable and should be avoided:

  • Spirit Lake Riders
  • Prentice Bushbenders
  • Catawba Driftsplitters
  • Elk River Pioneers
  • Most of Lugerville Chasers

Riders need to avoid these areas as they are still impacted by storm damage. Lakes are also not safe at this time.

