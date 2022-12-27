Snowmobiles in Price County to open Dec. 28

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowmobile trails in Price County will open for the season on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The trail system will open at 8 a.m.

The following areas of trails are impassable and should be avoided:

Spirit Lake Riders

Prentice Bushbenders

Catawba Driftsplitters

Elk River Pioneers

Most of Lugerville Chasers

Riders need to avoid these areas as they are still impacted by storm damage. Lakes are also not safe at this time.

