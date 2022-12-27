Snowmobiles in Price County to open Dec. 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowmobile trails in Price County will open for the season on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The trail system will open at 8 a.m.
The following areas of trails are impassable and should be avoided:
- Spirit Lake Riders
- Prentice Bushbenders
- Catawba Driftsplitters
- Elk River Pioneers
- Most of Lugerville Chasers
Riders need to avoid these areas as they are still impacted by storm damage. Lakes are also not safe at this time.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.