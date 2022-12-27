News and First Alert Weather App
Snowmobile clubs face challenges after opening trails for the season

Snowmobiler riding on of the many trails for Knight Owls Snowmobile Club.
Snowmobiler riding on of the many trails for Knight Owls Snowmobile Club.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - “It’s going to be a challenging year,” says Gary Hilgendorf, a groomer with the Knight Owls Snowmobile Club.

Of the 20,000 miles of snowmobile trails in Wisconsin, the Knight Owls Snowmobile Club maintain 120 miles. After opening their trails just days ago, they’re already facing significant challenges thanks to mother nature.

“The ice and snow that we got has really brought the brush and trees down,” says Hilgendorf. “Some places are impassable, I’ve heard of clubs that have said that we might not open some trails this year.”

They work hard to make sure the trails are as safe as possible, but say it’s up to the rider to keep their eyes open.

“I would caution riders to watch for this brush and branches,” says Hilgendorf. “We can go through brushing and a day later, another tree falls down.”

Even though some trails are open, not all of them are, and there’s a reason.

“Early season condition is really always a caution,” says Hilgendorf. “If lakes are not marked, they’re not safe, that’s a big deal.”

Another important piece of advice, follow the rules.

“Stay between the blazers, respect our land owners. Without the landowners, we do not have a trail system,” says Hilgendorf.

