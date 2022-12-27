Langlade County snowmobile trails to remain closed

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Forester Cody Brauner, Langlade County Forestry Department, announced Tuesday that the Langlade County snowmobile trail system will remain closed due to the recent storm damage as well as the forecasted warmer weather and rain.

The snowmobile clubs are continuing to clear trails from the Dec. 15 ice storm. At this time an estimated 40-60 miles of trail still need to be cleared. Clubs and contractors are working as fast as possible to open the trails.

Langlade County officials will announce that snowmobile trails are open when they are safe and operational as determined by the snowmobile clubs and the Langlade County Snowmobile Council.

You can contact the Langlade County Forestry Parks and Recreation Department at 715-627-6300 with any questions related to the Langlade County snowmobile trail system.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.