News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Langlade County snowmobile trails to remain closed

(wsaw)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Forester Cody Brauner, Langlade County Forestry Department, announced Tuesday that the Langlade County snowmobile trail system will remain closed due to the recent storm damage as well as the forecasted warmer weather and rain.

The snowmobile clubs are continuing to clear trails from the Dec. 15 ice storm. At this time an estimated 40-60 miles of trail still need to be cleared. Clubs and contractors are working as fast as possible to open the trails.

Langlade County officials will announce that snowmobile trails are open when they are safe and operational as determined by the snowmobile clubs and the Langlade County Snowmobile Council.

You can contact the Langlade County Forestry Parks and Recreation Department at 715-627-6300 with any questions related to the Langlade County snowmobile trail system.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death
Woman and dog killed in Lincoln County crash
Tommy Lee Wilkes
Suspect in Christmas Eve armed robbery now in custody
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Wausau home
City of Wausau homeowners can apply for no-cost home repairs

Latest News

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
J.J. Watt announces retirement in Twitter post
Record Breaking Mother-Daughter Duo
Record Breaking Mother-Daughter Duo
Julianna Ouimette (left) taking a selfie during pre-game introductions with her mother and...
Julianna and Melissa Ouimette share in record-breaking status
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives in for the slam dunk over Milwaukee Bucks...
Bucks fall to Celtics on Christmas Day 139-118