Julianna and Melissa Ouimette share in record-breaking status

The Lakeland mother-daughter tandem each have become an all-time leading scorer as a high school athlete
Julianna Ouimette (left) taking a selfie during pre-game introductions with her mother and...
Julianna Ouimette (left) taking a selfie during pre-game introductions with her mother and coach, Melissa Ouimette (right).
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - As Julianna Ouimette approached Lakeland’s career points record, the thought of breaking it came as a surprise.

“Coming into this year, I was not thinking about that at all,” said Julianna Ouimette, a senior guard at Lakeland. “Suddenly, I had people from school like oh I heard you’re eight points away and I was like gosh, that’s crazy. So it was really cool to see that and really cool to see that everyone else knew and was excited for me.”

On December 9th, Julianna became Lakeland’s all-time leading scorer. By the time the record fell the accomplishment was no surprise.

“When she catches the ball, she’s thinking attack from the second she catches it,” said Melissa Ouimette, head coach and Julianna’s mother. “Even prior to catching it, she’s probably already figured out how she’s gonna get to the rim.”

But no record would have been possible without Julianna’s head coach, and Mom, Melissa, the all-time leading scorer for D.C. Everest. Three decades after her graduation, Melissa found herself back in 1989.

“I was that kid that always went that extra length, took that extra step to try and get better at everything that I did, and she’s the same way,” says Melissa. “She’s just that kid driven to win, compete, and make those around her better.”

Next year, Julianna will be playing on the hardwood of Lehigh University. In the meantime, she’s striving to end her Lakeland career on a high note with a lasting legacy.

“Think of hard work,” says Julianna. “Like oh, that’s the girl that worked her butt off. that’s the girl that worked hard like she works for everything that she got.”

“She’s the kid that would go through a cement wall for her team,” says Melissa. “She’s the kid that would dive face first even if her elbow was already swollen and twice the size that it normally is. She’s the kid that would do anything that was needed for her team.”

