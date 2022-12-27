J.J. Watt announces retirement in Twitter post

News and First Alert Weather App
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST
(WSAW) - J.J. Watt said his final NFL home game was on Christmas Day. The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-16.

The 33-year-old is a Wisconsin native and played for the Badgers.

Watt posted a photo of his young son and wife on Twitter saying: “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Watt is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year. He was the Texans’ first-round draft pick in 2011.

The Arizona Cardinals have two remaining on-the-road games. They play the Falcons on Jan. 1 and the 49ers on Jan. 8.

