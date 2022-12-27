News and First Alert Weather App
Inland trout catch and release season opens Jan. 7

Fishing in the winter
Fishing in the winter(123rf)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has announced the early inland streams catch and release season for trout will open on Jan. 7, 2023 and run until May 5, 2023.

During this time, anglers are invited to fish for Wisconsin’s inland trout species but are reminded that all trout caught will need to be immediately released. When the general inland hook and line season opens on May 6, 2023, anglers may harvest these species while following bag limit regulations and length requirements.

Anglers that want to participate will need to possess an inland trout stamp in addition to their 2022-2023 fishing license, which is valid until March 31, 2023. Starting April 1, 2023, anglers will need to possess a 2023-2024 fishing license and new inland trout stamp.

All regulations apply. Visit Guide to Wisconsin’s Trout Fishing Regulations for details.

