News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gov. Evers appoints Stevens Point native Adam Payne to serve as DNR Secretary

Adam Payne
Adam Payne(Office of the Governor)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced his appointment of Adam Payne to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Payne’s first day is Jan. 3. The appointment fills the vacancy created by former Secretary Preston Cole’s retirement.

Payne is originally from Stevens Point, but now resides in Plymouth.

“Adam has deep Wisconsin roots and understands that our vast and valuable resources—from our waterways to our farmlands—are core to who we are as a people and a state,” said Gov. Evers. “He is an outdoorsman, a conservationist, and has been a strong, successful leader for Sheboygan County. I know he will bring that same dedication and spirit of service to this role as secretary.”

Payne currently serves as the county administrator for Sheboygan County, a position he has held for more than two decades. Prior to serving as county administrator, Payne was the executive director of the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association and served for five years at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection from 1990 to 1995, including as the director of the Farmland Preservation Program.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death
Woman and dog killed in Lincoln County crash
Tommy Lee Wilkes
Suspect in Christmas Eve armed robbery now in custody
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Gov. Evers, WHEDA announce $2 million in emergency, low-income grants
Snowmobiles in Price County to open Dec. 28
Fishing in the winter
Inland trout catch and release season opens Jan. 7
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
J.J. Watt announces retirement in Twitter post