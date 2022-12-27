Gov. Evers appoints Stevens Point native Adam Payne to serve as DNR Secretary

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced his appointment of Adam Payne to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Payne’s first day is Jan. 3. The appointment fills the vacancy created by former Secretary Preston Cole’s retirement.

Payne is originally from Stevens Point, but now resides in Plymouth.

“Adam has deep Wisconsin roots and understands that our vast and valuable resources—from our waterways to our farmlands—are core to who we are as a people and a state,” said Gov. Evers. “He is an outdoorsman, a conservationist, and has been a strong, successful leader for Sheboygan County. I know he will bring that same dedication and spirit of service to this role as secretary.”

Payne currently serves as the county administrator for Sheboygan County, a position he has held for more than two decades. Prior to serving as county administrator, Payne was the executive director of the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association and served for five years at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection from 1990 to 1995, including as the director of the Farmland Preservation Program.

