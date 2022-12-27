News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Milder temps as flurries and patchy freezing drizzle pushes into the Northwoods Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
By Chad Franzen
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As our prolonged period of colder weather continues to slowly move out, expect wind chills and temps to steadily improve throughout the next few days, with below normal temps being replaced by above normal temps by Wednesday.

Temps were cold enough before and throughout Christmas, to lower the average temps
Warmer weather returns for the beginning of this week with temperatures back in the middle to upper teens for Monday and Tuesday, which are the warmest temperatures central Wisconsin since December 20, just about a week ago. The warm front responsible for the warming trend this week, will generate some light snow shower activity across parts of the Northwoods Tuesday afternoon with very little accumulation expected.

A more significant storm system arrives later this week that will bare some close scrutiny, as this system will arrive as a wintry mix Thursday evening throughout the start of New Year’s Weekend. At this time, this will not become a huge snow producer for Wisconsin, but rather, will contain periods of frozen preslopitation creating problems on area roads throughout the weekend.

At this time, it looks like this will be a mainly rain shower producer during the daytime hours Friday and Saturday afternoon, with areas of sleet and freezing rain possible for Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Warming up across central Wisconsin
We will continue to monitor this system throughout the week for the possibility of issuing first alert weather day due to iciness expected during the morning hours throughout the New Year’s Weekend.

