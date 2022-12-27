News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Creating healthy New Year’s resolutions

People at the Woodson YMCA working out before the new year.
People at the Woodson YMCA working out before the new year.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As 2023 gets closer, many of us are full of holiday food and lack the motivation to work out. Yet, we still want to see a change in the New Year.

Experts at the Woodson YMCA in Wausau say to start small. When it comes to setting fitness goals, you are more likely to succeed when you set goals that are manageable. Do not overdo it. This will cause stress and decrease self-esteem at the beginning of your fitness journey.

The YMCA Association Health and Wellness Director, Renee Giese, said we all make mistakes and it’s important to recognize those mistakes and try again. At any point in your wellness endeavor you can mess up and you must forgive yourself. What happened in the past is just that, so think about the now. Think of what is best for you and not what others around you are doing to stay healthy.

“Don’t live in the past and what you used to do let that be a goal, but don’t let that make you feel bad for where you are now. It takes a long time. At least three months of consistent effort and the key word there is a consistent effort to make a change,” said Giese.

Giese went on to explain, you need to put in the effort and find time to work out. One way you do this is by replacing free time with gym time. Make sure your resolution is measurable and possible. Regarding eating healthier, do not restrict yourself and eat in moderation. Write about your progress to see your accomplishments and analyze your failures.

The Woodson YMCA is open Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holiday hours may differ.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death
Tommy Lee Wilkes
Suspect in Christmas Eve armed robbery now in custody
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Woman and dog killed in Lincoln County crash
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

Snowmobiler riding on of the many trails for Knight Owls Snowmobile Club.
Snowmobile clubs face challenges after opening trails for the season
Getting in Shape for the New Year
Getting in Shape for the New Year
Prepping Snowmobile Trails for the Season
Prepping Snowmobile Trails for the Season
After Christmas Returns & Shopping for Deals
After Christmas Returns & Shopping for Deals