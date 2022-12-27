Creating healthy New Year’s resolutions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As 2023 gets closer, many of us are full of holiday food and lack the motivation to work out. Yet, we still want to see a change in the New Year.

Experts at the Woodson YMCA in Wausau say to start small. When it comes to setting fitness goals, you are more likely to succeed when you set goals that are manageable. Do not overdo it. This will cause stress and decrease self-esteem at the beginning of your fitness journey.

The YMCA Association Health and Wellness Director, Renee Giese, said we all make mistakes and it’s important to recognize those mistakes and try again. At any point in your wellness endeavor you can mess up and you must forgive yourself. What happened in the past is just that, so think about the now. Think of what is best for you and not what others around you are doing to stay healthy.

“Don’t live in the past and what you used to do let that be a goal, but don’t let that make you feel bad for where you are now. It takes a long time. At least three months of consistent effort and the key word there is a consistent effort to make a change,” said Giese.

Giese went on to explain, you need to put in the effort and find time to work out. One way you do this is by replacing free time with gym time. Make sure your resolution is measurable and possible. Regarding eating healthier, do not restrict yourself and eat in moderation. Write about your progress to see your accomplishments and analyze your failures.

The Woodson YMCA is open Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holiday hours may differ.

