Woman and dog killed in Lincoln County crash

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a woman and her pet dog.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday on County Road U. Investigators said the driver was east on County Road U and failed to stop at the stop sign at County Road A. That location is north of Tomahawk in the town of Bradley.

Authorities are investigating if speed was a factor.

The victim’s name is expected to be released Tuesday.

