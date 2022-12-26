News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin Republicans, Evers clash over tax cuts, schools

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans who control the state Legislature are poised to clash with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the upcoming two-year legislative session over tax cuts, how to fund local governments and whether to expand the private school choice program to wealthier families.

But even though Evers and Republicans are on opposite sides of numerous issues, they also are vowing to forge a better relationship than recent years. Evers’ first term saw him cast the highest number of vetoes in state history.

Still, Evers has already made clear that he’s against much of what Republicans say they want to do during the two-year legislative session that begins Jan. 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Gilman
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Timothy Svea
Child porn charges filed against fmr. Wausau priest
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

Latest News

Man, 47 killed in Iron County snowmobile crash
Injured Cooper's hawk
Coopers Hawk recovering at REGI after fracturing leg on Christmas Eve
One jumper goes for an all-out swan dive at the 25th Annual Polar Bear Jump at The Lure Bar &...
Participants still need for 26th Annual Polar Bear Jump
Polar Bear Plunge in Rome with Tom Koren and Mike Redmond
Polar Bear Plunge in Rome with Tom Koren and Mike Redmond