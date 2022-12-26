News and First Alert Weather App
Volunteers give back on Christmas at Open Door Marathon County

Open Door welcomed those in need of warmth from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a day where many people celebrate Christmas and spend time with loved ones, others choose to serve their community.

“When I saw that there was a need for the holiday’s that they were going to be open for this bitter cold weather we’ve been having, I was available and wanted to come out and offer my time,” says Jordan Schellin, Volunteer.

Despite being away from loved ones, the atmosphere at Open Door felt as if they were back home.

“Everyone’s been fantastic to meet and to converse with and get to know a little bit better,” says Schellin. “It’s just been a really fun, upbeat environment over the last couple of days.”

Seven volunteers spent hours helping throughout the day. That doesn’t include those who donated some delicious treats.

“We’ve had a family get up at four o’clock this morning and made egg bakes for us,” says Bob Grady, Operations Manager, Open Door Marathon County. “We’ve had another family come in and made chili. We had a 92-year-old woman, who lost her husband earlier this year, called me up yesterday morning and said, can I bake cookies for you guys?”

Although the volunteers come through different walks of life, they all share one common trait.

“Their hearts. They could be anywhere else they chose to be, and they chose to be with us because they saw a need and they responded to it with their hearts, and that’s what they brought to the table,” says Grady.

Thanks to their hearts and extra time on their hands, their impact is felt on the community.

“We all find ourselves with free time. It’s great to be able to relax at home and do that once in a while. But it’s important to think about the other members of our community that could be maybe using our time and just that extra hour that you can give, what a difference it can make in someone’s day,” says Schellin.

Beyond signing up to volunteer, Open Door is always open to accept donations of food, bottled water, and clothing. To learn how you can donate or volunteer, click here.

