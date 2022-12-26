From under the tree to back on the shelf, shoppers return after Christmas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The day after Christmas is a busy one for retailers as people bring back their holiday gifts that weren’t quite the right fit.

Retailers expect 18% of the items sold this holiday season will be returned. That means roughly 171 billion dollars back in customers’ pockets.

Wausau’s Kohls was busy all day on Monday. Both with people shopping for after-Christmas deals and for those returning gifts that weren’t quite the perfect fit.

According to customers, the line was long but it moved fast. Employees said they worked quickly to help customers get their returns done as quickly as possible. One shopper said that wasn’t the case at her earlier stops.

”Here it’s been very smooth, I mean short lines, some stores are very long and crazy lines. Usually, after Christmas, Walmart was one, there were some at like Fleet Farm, and that was a pretty long line too.” said Amanda Babcock from Wausau.

Others shopping early were getting the head-start on shopping for Christmas for next year, during the hot deals. Some were looking for wrapping supplies and others were on the hunt for gifts.

While lots of people came to the store with different goals, many had one thing in common. They came and enjoyed the day shopping with the family.

Kohls also does Amazon returns to learn their policy so you can be prepared for a speedy return click here.

