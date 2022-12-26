Suspect in Christmas Eve armed robbery now in custody

GILMAN, Wis. (WSAW) - A 36-year-old Gilman man has been arrested and is facing criminal charges after authorities said he robbed a gas station on Christmas Eve.

Tommy Lee Wilkes, 36, was arrested the following day.

The incident occurred at the Cenex gas station on East Main Street around 6 p.m. It was reported that a man entered the gas station in dark clothing wearing gloves and a mask to cover his face. The suspect was armed with a handgun that he pointed at the clerk while demanding money. The clerk indicated that the suspect left the store with the money and walked away.

Taylor County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene and were unable to locate the suspect. However, they were able to follow the suspect’s foot tracks in the snow which led to an area where it appeared the suspect entered a parked vehicle and drove away.

Taylor County Detectives continued the investigation into the robbery and a suspect was developed. On Christmas Day, a search warrant was executed. Wilkes was arrested at his home in Gilman.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.