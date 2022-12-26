Portion of Adams County snowmobile trails to open Tuesday

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Zone A and Zone B of Adams County’s snowmobile trails will open Tuesday at 10 a.m. Riders should be prepared for early-season riding conditions.

The Monroe Center Winter Pals Trail between intersections #7 and #8 is closed at this time due to construction on the Highline, access to DownTown Monroe Center is available from the North only. Rome SnoBandits access North into Wood County west of Hwy 13 is closed at intersection #1 with a land issue and some trail work yet to be completed.

Trails that lead outside the County may not be open at the County line riders are responsible to confirm trail openings: Examples east of Grand Marsh Pathfinders Intersections #30 and #36, Coloma Pathfinders North of Intersection #38 and east of #37, Rome SnoBandits North of Intersection #2. Additionally south to Zone C coming out of White Creek and South of Easton Snow Seekers Intersection #29

Riders are urged to be respectful to landowners. Zone C remains closed at this time.

Click here to view a trail map.

