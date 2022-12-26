Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man.

Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, dispatch received a report of a person found lying in the snow near the walking path to a home in the town of Hull.

The Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death as suspicious. An autopsy will be performed by the University of Wisconsin- Madison, Department of Pathology.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hull Fire Department, Stevens Point Fire Department, and the Portage County Medical Examiner.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.