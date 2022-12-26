News and First Alert Weather App
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man.

Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, dispatch received a report of a person found lying in the snow near the walking path to a home in the town of Hull.

The Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death as suspicious. An autopsy will be performed by the University of Wisconsin- Madison, Department of Pathology.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Hull Fire Department, Stevens Point Fire Department, and the Portage County Medical Examiner.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

