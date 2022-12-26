Participants still need for 26th Annual Polar Bear Jump

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lure Bar and Grill in Nekoosa is gearing up for the 26th Annual Polar Bear Jump.

The event raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Marshfield Children’s Hospital. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Tom Koren is one of the organizers. He said they started the jump because they had pumps running in the marina. He said his wife selected Children’s Miracle Network as the fundraising recipient. He said since its start, they’ve raised more than $400,000.

Mike Redmond has been participating in the plunge for 7 or 8 years. He said it’s an important cause.

“I’ll give you two examples. I met two, two great young men, Michael and Ethan over the last four or five years, they came out to the plunge with their families who have participated. And to see, you know, the little bit of money that we raised, how it can help them and help them deal with the challenges they’re facing is, is that’s really all it’s about,” said Redmond.

People can still sign up to raise money and jump into Petenwell Lake. Brave jumpers and “chickens” can come together to not only have a great time but raise funds for sick and injured kids at Marshfield Children’s Hospital. From crazy outfits to groups taking the chilly jump together, it’s entertaining and heartwarming as they all do it for the same reason: to help others through difficult times.

A $25 minimum pledge is required to take the Plunge. Participants raising $100 or more will get a t-shirt, $200 or more gets t-shirt and beach towel, $500 more get both of those and a CMN hat and mug.

Must present your pledge and waiver form to jump, highest pledges jump first. There will be 50/50 raffles, food, and hot tub for the jumpers.

The Lure Bar and Grill is located at 1735 Archer Lane in Nekoosa.

