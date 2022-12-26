News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man, 47 killed in Iron County snowmobile crash

(WCAX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 47-year-old man from Outagamie County has died after suffering critical injuries in a snowmobile crash.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 near Upson in Iron County. Investigators said the operator, Mathew Wolfgram, of Greenville, struck a tree.

Wolfgram was transported to a hospital in Ironwood, Michigan. He died of his injuries the following day.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Gilman
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Timothy Svea
Child porn charges filed against fmr. Wausau priest
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Republicans, Evers clash over tax cuts, schools
Injured Cooper's hawk
Coopers Hawk recovering at REGI after fracturing leg on Christmas Eve
One jumper goes for an all-out swan dive at the 25th Annual Polar Bear Jump at The Lure Bar &...
Participants still need for 26th Annual Polar Bear Jump
Polar Bear Plunge in Rome with Tom Koren and Mike Redmond
Polar Bear Plunge in Rome with Tom Koren and Mike Redmond