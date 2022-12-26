Man, 47 killed in Iron County snowmobile crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 47-year-old man from Outagamie County has died after suffering critical injuries in a snowmobile crash.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 near Upson in Iron County. Investigators said the operator, Mathew Wolfgram, of Greenville, struck a tree.

Wolfgram was transported to a hospital in Ironwood, Michigan. He died of his injuries the following day.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.