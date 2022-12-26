Man, 47 killed in Iron County snowmobile crash
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 47-year-old man from Outagamie County has died after suffering critical injuries in a snowmobile crash.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 near Upson in Iron County. Investigators said the operator, Mathew Wolfgram, of Greenville, struck a tree.
Wolfgram was transported to a hospital in Ironwood, Michigan. He died of his injuries the following day.
The crash remains under investigation.
