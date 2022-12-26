Investigators release name of teen found dead in Portage County, cause of death is likely hypothermia

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department said a 19-year-old man found dead on Dec. 26 likely died of hypothermia.

Daterrius Coleman’s body was found around 9 a.m. in the snow near the walking path to a home in the town of Hull.

The Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office initially investigated the death as suspicious. On Wednesday, an update from the sheriff’s department said the death is likley no longer suspicious.

Final autopsy results are still pending.

