First Alert Weather: Some chances of messy weather in the week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a cold Christmas in Wausau on Sunday. Temperatures mostly likely never made it out of the low single digits, and once the high temperatures are confirmed by the National Weather Service, it could have been a top 5 coldest high for the holiday. Either way, a majority of the region is dodging the next clipper system that will be producing some light snow in southern Wisconsin Sunday night into early Monday. Juneau, Adams & Waushara Counties could have a few flurries or snow showers, but little accumulation. Cloudy for the night into Monday morning. Temps steady in the single digits near zero.

Clouds breaking for some sun on Monday, still rather chilly. (WSAW)

Monday will have clouds breaking for some sunshine as the day goes along. Still rather chilly with afternoon readings topping out in the mid 10s. The next chance of snow showers could affect the north on Tuesday. A warm will roll across the area and may bring snow showers from midday into Tuesday evening across the Northwoods. There is a chance of a bit of freezing rain or sleet, but any ice accumulations would be minimal. Snowfall of a coating to 1″ is possible north of Highway 64. Highs Tuesday in the low 20s.

Light snow or snow showers could affect the Northwoods Tuesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Milder for Wednesday with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 30s.

After a cold start to the last week of the year, temps will be moderating above average for mid to late week. (WSAW)

The next chances of rain showers, perhaps mixed with light freezing rain or sleet could be Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday are in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Friday and slightly milder with highs in the upper 30s.

Rain showers or a mix of light freezing rain/sleet could affect the area Thursday PM. (WSAW)

Light freezing rain/sleet is possible Thursday evening in some locations. (WSAW)

We are keeping an eye on what may transpire next weekend to close out the year and start 2023. A storm system may head toward Wisconsin and track through from SW to NE Saturday afternoon into next Sunday. Rain could fall Saturday afternoon, mixing with sleet and freezing rain at night, then change to snow going into Sunday morning. Snow or snow showers are then possible during the day on Sunday. With this being a week away, things are likely to change, but we do want to give you that First Alert of the chances of messy weather next weekend. Highs Saturday and next Sunday in the low to mid 30s.

Rain may overspread the region on Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

Rain or a wintry mix/snow could impact the region for New Year's Eve & Day. (WSAW)

A wintry mix changing to snow possibly on Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Snow or snow showers could affect the region to start the new year. (WSAW)

