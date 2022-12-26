First Alert Weather: Some chances of messy weather in the week ahead
Some sun & still cold Monday, while snow showers are possible Tuesday, followed by a storm producing a mixed bag of precipitation late week.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a cold Christmas in Wausau on Sunday. Temperatures mostly likely never made it out of the low single digits, and once the high temperatures are confirmed by the National Weather Service, it could have been a top 5 coldest high for the holiday. Either way, a majority of the region is dodging the next clipper system that will be producing some light snow in southern Wisconsin Sunday night into early Monday. Juneau, Adams & Waushara Counties could have a few flurries or snow showers, but little accumulation. Cloudy for the night into Monday morning. Temps steady in the single digits near zero.
Monday will have clouds breaking for some sunshine as the day goes along. Still rather chilly with afternoon readings topping out in the mid 10s. The next chance of snow showers could affect the north on Tuesday. A warm will roll across the area and may bring snow showers from midday into Tuesday evening across the Northwoods. There is a chance of a bit of freezing rain or sleet, but any ice accumulations would be minimal. Snowfall of a coating to 1″ is possible north of Highway 64. Highs Tuesday in the low 20s.
Milder for Wednesday with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 30s.
The next chances of rain showers, perhaps mixed with light freezing rain or sleet could be Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday are in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Friday and slightly milder with highs in the upper 30s.
We are keeping an eye on what may transpire next weekend to close out the year and start 2023. A storm system may head toward Wisconsin and track through from SW to NE Saturday afternoon into next Sunday. Rain could fall Saturday afternoon, mixing with sleet and freezing rain at night, then change to snow going into Sunday morning. Snow or snow showers are then possible during the day on Sunday. With this being a week away, things are likely to change, but we do want to give you that First Alert of the chances of messy weather next weekend. Highs Saturday and next Sunday in the low to mid 30s.
