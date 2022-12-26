News and First Alert Weather App
City of Wausau homeowners can apply for no-cost home repairs

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Homeowners in the city of Wausau who need help making repairs can now apply for free assistance.

Through a collaboration with Group Mission Trips, the city of Wausau will be hosting a local mission trip experience July 23-29. The types of home repair projects range from painting, building decks and wheelchair ramps, and other general home repairs. Both labor and materials are free to qualifying households.

Every summer, Group Mission Trips hosts “Workcamp” locations across the country for youth and adults to come together in the spirit of service to do home repair work for those in need. All the activities will be hosted and headquartered at Horace Mann Middle School in Wausau.

At Group Workcamps, hundreds of teenagers from faith-based youth groups across the country repair and transform homes. Home repair mission trips are large-sized gatherings with up to 400 teenage and adult chaperone participants who focus specifically on residential home repair with the aid of professional adult volunteers.

According to the city of Wausau newsletter, typically, they work on 50-70 homes during a one-week camp.

To learn how your home might be included, please complete the application found on the City website (www. wausaudevelopment.com/GroupWorkcamps.aspx) or stop by the Community Development Department at City Hall to pick one up. Preference will be given to those qualified applicants that submit their applications in a timely manner. Applications are currently being accepted, with final review occurring in the spring of 2023.

Applicants must own a home in the city of Wausau to participate.

Return Completed Application to:

City of Wausau

Tammy Stratz

407 Grant Street Wausau, WI 54403

Tammy.Stratz@ci.wausau.wi.us

