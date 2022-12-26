News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Bucks fall to Celtics on Christmas Day 139-118

The loss snaps a three-game Christmas-win streak for Milwaukee
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives in for the slam dunk over Milwaukee Bucks...
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives in for the slam dunk over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)(Mary Schwalm | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks couldn’t keep the spirits bright Sunday, falling on Christmas Day to Boston 139-118. The loss snaps a three-game Christmas Day winning streak for Milwaukee and marks a third straight loss on the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 27 points on 9-22 shooting. He added nine rebounds and three assists but was just 1-5 from three. Jrue Holiday added 23 for the Bucks while Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton also finished in double figures with 16 and 15 respectively. Khris Middleton missed the game once again with knee soreness.

Jayson Tatum had a sensational night for Boston, finishing with 41 points on 14-22 shooting. Jaylen Brown’s night wasn’t too shabby either, finishing with 29 points on the evening.

The game marked Milwaukee’s fifth straight year playing on Christmas Day. The Bucks wrap up a five-game road trip Wednesday in Chicago.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Gilman
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Timothy Svea
Child porn charges filed against fmr. Wausau priest

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the first half of an NFL...
Packers keep playoff hopes alive, come back to beat Miami 26-20
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) catches a fly out hit by San Francisco...
REPORTS: Daulton Varsho traded to Toronto
Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (74) watches during an NFL football game against the...
OL Elgton Jenkins agrees to 4-year contract extension
Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) against Lehigh during the second half of an NCAA college...
UW men’s game against Grambling State canceled