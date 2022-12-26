Bucks fall to Celtics on Christmas Day 139-118

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks couldn’t keep the spirits bright Sunday, falling on Christmas Day to Boston 139-118. The loss snaps a three-game Christmas Day winning streak for Milwaukee and marks a third straight loss on the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 27 points on 9-22 shooting. He added nine rebounds and three assists but was just 1-5 from three. Jrue Holiday added 23 for the Bucks while Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton also finished in double figures with 16 and 15 respectively. Khris Middleton missed the game once again with knee soreness.

Jayson Tatum had a sensational night for Boston, finishing with 41 points on 14-22 shooting. Jaylen Brown’s night wasn’t too shabby either, finishing with 29 points on the evening.

The game marked Milwaukee’s fifth straight year playing on Christmas Day. The Bucks wrap up a five-game road trip Wednesday in Chicago.

