Tine and Cellar gives out free meal this Christmas

Free holiday meal at Tine and Cellar for the community.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - If you were looking for a place to eat this Christmas, Tine and Cellar was the place to be. They just celebrated their five-year anniversary of giving out free meals on Christmas.

Everyone was welcome and a group of volunteers held the event. Both new and old employees worked together to feed the community. Tine and Cellar wanted to give those who could not be with loved ones today somewhere to go.

“There’s so many people that really need this meal on Christmas day and there’s other people who aren’t able to get to their families. You know we’ve had some bad weather and canceled flights,” says Operations Director Jesse Bartnik.

“They do so much for us. I just feel like it’s so important to give back and because it’s Christmas,” says Nora the daughter of an employee helping with this lunch.

The money donated from the lunch will go to a charity of the volunteers’ choosing. Tine and Cellar hopes to pass this tradition on to their next group of future employees. With their new restaurant in Wausau opening in spring, they expect to feed even more people in the community.

