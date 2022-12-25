News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Gilman

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMAN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sherrif’s Office is investigating an armed robbery in Gilman.

The incident occurred at the Cenex gas station. According to a press release, authorities are currently looking for the suspect. They say the public is not in danger.

This is an active investigation. The sheriff’s office says more details will be released as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road law goes into effect Wednesday for northern Wisconsin
Miss America Grace Stanke stopped by NewsChannel 7 while traveling back to Wausau
Miss America graces NewsChannel 7 in return trip to Wausau
Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order declaring an energy emergency
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Wausau native and the founder of Midwest Communications, Duke Wright, died Wednesday, December...
Wausau broadcaster, former WSAU-TV host passes away

Latest News

Christmas Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Brisk winds & quite cold for Christmas
Bitterly cold and breezy tonight into Christmas morning. Wind chills down to -30°. Temps slowly...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Evolutions and Design is making late holiday shopping this year easy
Evolutions and Design is making late holiday shopping this year easy
NORAD tracks Santa Claus for 67th year
NORAD tracks Santa Claus for 67th year