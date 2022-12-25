Packers trail Miami at halftime of Christmas clash

MIAMI, Fla. (WSAW) - The Packers currently trail the Dolphins at halftime in Miami 20-13.

The Dolphins opened the game with the ball and drove the field for a field goal. The Packers would get a spark on the ensuing kick as Keisean Nixon took the kickoff back 93 yards. However, the Packers couldn’t punch the ball in the end zone, instead losing nine yards on the drive. They’d settle for a 36-yard field goal.

On the very next play from scrimmage, Miami seized momentum right back. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit Jaylen Waddle on a short crossing route that exploded into an 84-yard touchdown, giving Miami a 10-3 lead.

The Packers had a fairly quick response. A ten-play drive put Green Bay on the Miami one. On fourth and goal, Aaron Rodgers hit Marcedes Lewis to even the score 10-10.

After stops from both defenses, Miami took advantage of a Green Bay turnover on downs. A long pass to Tyreek Hill set up a short Jeff Wilson Jr. touchdown to give Miami the lead back.

From there, Green Bay appeared to have a quick three-and-out, but a failed fake punt attempt gave the Dolphins great field position in Packers territory. The Green Bay defense would stand tall, forcing Miami to kick a field goal, making the game 20-10.

After a Packers punt, the Dolphins would give the Packers some life. A Raheem Mostert fumble was scooped up by Jarran Reed of the Packers, giving Green Bay the ball on Miami’s side of the field. Mason Crosby would connect on his second field goal of the day from 46 yards to make it 20-13, which would be the halftime score.

