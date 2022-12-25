First Alert Weather: Gift of frigid weather for Christmas, milder days ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No question about it, Christmas 2022 is a white one across the area and one of the colder ones in at least a few years. One plus for Christmas Day is we are not going to need to do any more snow shoveling as it will remain dry. In addition, not as windy as the past couple of days had been. That means blowing and drifting snow isn’t a concern. A mix of sun and clouds continued cold. Highs in the upper single digits to low 10s.

Several inches of snow on the ground currently in North Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy and cold with temps in the single digits to around 10. (WSAW)

Wind chills around midday on Sunday in the -10 to -20 degree range. (WSAW)

Wind chills Sunday evening in the -5 to -15 degree range. (WSAW)

Turning mostly cloudy tonight as a clipper system dives well to the south of the Badger State. Flurries or some snow showers may be possible in our southern counties of Juneau, Adams, and Waushara overnight into early Monday. Any accumulation will be minimal. Otherwise, the rest of the area stays dry, and in the north, it may stay partly cloudy. Lows in the single digits to near zero.

Early clouds on Monday give way to some sunshine, still chilly. Highs in the mid 10s. Temperatures gradually climb as the week goes along. Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 20s. Mostly cloudy and milder Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s.

Cold to start the week, milder mid to late week. (WSAW)

The next weather maker could arrive later Thursday with a risk of rain showers or a wintry mix. Highs on Thursday are in the mid 30s. The wintry mix could go over to rain for most of the region Thursday night, tapering off early Friday. Another wave of moisture could then arrive later Friday, this time in the form of rain. The wet weather could persist Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs on Friday are in the upper 30s. On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, the rain may mix with sleet or freezing rain, and possibly change to snow later in the day or at night. This is something we will monitor in the days ahead. Highs on Saturday are in the mid to upper 30s.

Rain, freezing rain, and some sleet could affect the area Thursday night. (WSAW)

Rain is possible Friday afternoon and night. (WSAW)

