Boil water order issued in Mississippi capital amid freeze

Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's...
Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's sedimentation basins in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 2, 2022. Officials in Jackson said the city's water system, which partially collapsed in late August, was experiencing “fluctuating” pressure on Saturday, Dec. 24, amid frigid temperatures.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — City officials in Jackson, Mississippi, on Christmas Day announced that residents must now boil their drinking water due to water lines bursting in the frigid temperatures.

“Please check your businesses and churches for leaks and broken pipes, as these add up tremendously and only worsen the problem,” the city said in a statement, adding: “We understand the timing is terrible.”

The problems come months after the water system in Jackson — the state capital with about 150,000 residents — partially collapsed. Most of Jackson lost running water for several days in late August after flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water treatment plants. Residents had to wait in lines for water to drink, cook, bathe and flush toilets.

Along with the order to boil drinking water, city officials said some residents also have reported low water pressure or no water pressure. The city’s water system saw “fluctuating” pressure beginning on Saturday amid frigid temperatures.

The Christmas Day announcement said crews were working to make repairs, but it did not give an estimate on how long the disruption might last.

