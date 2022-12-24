News and First Alert Weather App
We Energies customers asked to lower thermostats to 60 degrees after equipment failure

(WNEM)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - We Energies is urging customers to reduce their natural gas usage by lowering thermostats between 60 to 62 degrees.

The request is due to an interstate pipeline supplier, who provides natural gas to We Energies, experiencing a significant equipment failure.

Customers are also being asked to close blinds and drapes at night and avoid opening doors to retain heat. Only open blinds during the day to let in heat from the sunlight.

Additionally, We Energies reminds customers not to use secondary natural gas heating sources such as natural gas fireplaces. Use ranges and stovetops sparingly, and try to prepare food with slow cookers or microwaves.

Officials say they expect the shortage to last through the night and will reevaluate the situation tomorrow, working tirelessly to resume normal operations as soon as possible.

