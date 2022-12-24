Shoppers seeking out hot deals in icy cold conditions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The drop in temperatures and bitter wind Friday made it hard to spend more than a few minutes outdoors, but that didn’t deter shoppers looking for last-minute holiday gifts and bargains.

Wickersham Jewelers in Rothschild heard a steady stream of door chimes as people came in to find the perfect gift. “You just have to be a little cautious because it’s super cold outside, but there are still people who have to come in and get their Christmas gifts,” says Wickersham Jewelers General Manager Paige Curtis.

Curtis says the business came in waves with slight lulls in between. “I would say probably traffic-wise is a little slower than last year, but any time we get a storm or it’s really cold like that it’s just something we anticipate.”

In Rib Mountain, the concentration of shopping options kept business brisk.

Wild Birds Unlimited Manager Stephanie Anderson says, “It doesn’t appear that the cold has affected anyone much, but there’s always the last minute, have to get in quick and get whatever they might have forgotten before the holidays.”

“I think when I looked at it earlier, we’re on pace to beat last year, even with the cold weather,” adds Thomas Belongia, owner of Biggby Coffee, Rib Mountain.

Anderson says bird lovers aren’t going to skimp when it comes to supporting their feathered friends. “Birds lose a lot of their body weight overnight, especially in this cold, so replenishing that every day with a lot of good hearty fatty food really helps keep them healthy.”

For Belongia, the weather might have even helped. “It’s not that first snowfall freakout. It’s the, we know what to expect. It wasn’t snowing today. It was bitterly cold, but who doesn’t want a hot drink on a cold day.”

Anyone outdoors with exposed skin for longer than a few minutes in this weather becomes at risk of frostbite and other cold-related conditions. You should enjoy your pre-holiday time but do so safely.

