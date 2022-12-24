NORAD tracks Santa Claus for 67th year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Christmas is almost here and Santa is already on his sleigh dropping off presents to people around the world. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is tracking his every move as he makes his way through the sky.

This is the 67th year NORAD has been tracking Santa on his Christmas journey. It’s a way to bring some Christmas cheer to kids while they wait in anticipation for their presents under the tree.

Every day NORAD monitors the airspace in the region.

“Make sure that any unauthorized aircraft or space body coming in gets tracked and identified,” said Lieutenant Gen Pelletier, the deputy commander of NORAD.

But the day before Christmas they have a special mission.

“What we do is we use the same systems around North America in order to actually detect and track Santa,” said Lieutenant Pelletier.

NORAD tracks Santa and his reindeer using a satellite-based system.

“We do that so that the kids around the world can actually track where Santa is on his very special mission,” said Lieutenant Pelletier.

The Santa tracker wouldn’t be possible without the help of the almost 750 volunteers answering phone calls.

“We’ve got people not only calling from Canada and the US but also calling from Europe, calling from Asia,” said Lieutenant Pelletier.

It’s a merry way to bring in the holiday.

“Because it’s important. It continues the magical moment of Christmas and it keeps the spice and excitement in the air on this very special day,” said Lieutenant Pelletier.

