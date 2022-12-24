News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon County dispatchers seeing more weather-related calls

Cold temperatures and slick roads keep dispatchers busy this time of year
By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Below-freezing temperatures and harsh wind chills are never enough to stop the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office dispatch from answering your call.

“We’re here 24/7, 365. It doesn’t matter if it’s 20 below or if it’s 90 degrees,” says Jonathan Kurth, the communications supervisor for the Marathon County Sherrif’s Office.

The MCSO said they’re seeing more weather-related calls. “We do see an increase of sliding crashes and disabled vehicles. We took a call this morning of a trucker that had had his diesel tanks gel up,” says Kurth.

Some calls are from concerned citizens about the homeless population. Kurth says people being out in this weather is worrying.

A team of five to eight dispatchers is on call at all times ready to respond to any emergency, but it may take a little longer for first responders to get to the scene.

“Same with our deputies. You know, they’re going to go ask quickly as they can but they can only drive so fast in the conditions as well. So it can take a little bit longer to get to some of the different calls,” says Kurth.

However, it’s not just weather-related calls their taking this time of year. Sometimes the holidays can bring out the best and the worst at your family gathering. Kurth says, “You may see an increase when families are together, stuff like that. Where people don’t necessarily always get along.”

