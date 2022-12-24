Local warming shelters extending their hours over the holidays due to dangerous cold

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As cold temperatures reach dangerous lows, the demand to serve reaches significant highs. That’s where Bridge Street Mission and Open Door Marathon County come in to help.

“This is a very humbling experience because it’s an opportunity to that we have to serve people, to serve other citizens within our community that are in need of help,” says Bob Grady, Operations Manager, Open Door Marathon County.

Working with the Marathon County Health Department, each shelter has extended its hours to help provide an increased time frame to stay warm. An extension that wouldn’t have been possible without good collaboration.

“It’s an extremely cooperative one,” says Grady. “We don’t have a real formal network, so it’s a little bit less formal than anything, but we get to know each other, we communicate, because that’s key.”

“It’s really kind of been exciting as we approach this weather emergency that there are some of our other partners in the community,” says Craig Vincent, Executive Director, Bridge Street Mission.

The goal is to avoid a worst-case scenario. “It’s deadly out there,” says Vincent. “People can, in a very short period of time, experience frostbite or hypothermia and it can lead to death for somebody who realizes it and it’s way too late.”

Whether you are without a home or just looking for a safe space to spend time with others, anyone is able to stop by the shelters.

“There are a lot of hurting people out there and we’re here to navigate here through that system of the people that are homeless and the people that are needing different things in their life,” says Benjamin Paris, Chaplin, Bridge Street Mission. “And, of course, most of them come here because they want to get something off of their chest.”

Open Door, located at 319 N 4th St. in Wausau behind St. Paul Church, will be open tomorrow and Christmas Day from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Wausau Community Warming Center, located at 540 S 3rd Ave in Wausau, will also welcome people to stay overnight tomorrow if you check in from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Bridge Street Mission, located at 115 W Bridge St. in Wausau, will be open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.