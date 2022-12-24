Evolutions and Design is making late holiday shopping this year easy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Holiday shopping can be a real struggle. It can be hard picking out gifts, waiting in lines, and tracking down those presents before they sell out.

Luckily, Evolutions and Design understands the stressful situations that can arise during last-minute holiday shopping. So, this year they say they have been prepared since May for those late shoppers.

The store is jolly looking this time of the year with Christmas trees all around, a collection of ornaments to choose from, scented holiday candles, an array of festive flowers and so much more. Customers are likely to find what they need and make it back in time for family gatherings.

Employees are working hard to make sure customers have a happy holiday. They are organizing final deliveries, checking out late shoppers, and designing floral arrangements.

“I think that the atmosphere here is kind of calming and it’s not like there’s huge lines, and we have lots of people to help. When they come here it’s a different situation. So, we help them fill the stockings and get last-minute things,” says Evolutions and Designs Store Owner Randy Verhasselt.

“Very less stressful. Last-minute shopping isn’t too bad, it’s just the lines in the stores, " says Joni Peterson.

If you missed out on shopping at Evolutions this holiday season, they will be open again on Monday the 26th from noon to five pm.

