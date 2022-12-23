News and First Alert Weather App
Wis. man dies in crash in southeast Mo.

A Wisconsin man died in a crash on northbound U.S. 67 Thursday morning, December 22.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wisconsin man died in a crash on northbound U.S. 67 Thursday morning, December 22.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 10 a.m. about 4 miles north of Neelyville.

They say a 2006 Volvo driven by a 63-year-old North Carolina man hit the rear of a 2021 Toyota Camry.

The Camry then went off the right side of the road and overturned in a flooded ditch.

The driver, Donald A. Hunt, 68, of Thorp, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at a Poplar Bluff hospital.

