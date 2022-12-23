News and First Alert Weather App
Walker appointee Fred Prehn resigns from DNR board

A member of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource’s policy board appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker who refused to step down even after his term ended nearly two years ago said Friday he was resigning
Fred Prehn
Fred Prehn(WSAW)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A member of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource’s policy board appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker who refused to step down even after his term ended nearly two years ago said Friday he was resigning.

Fred Prehn, who won a lawsuit seeking to oust him from the Natural Resources Board after his term ended in May 2021, informed Gov. Tony Evers of his intent to resign in a letter obtained by The Associated Press. Prehn said his resignation will take effect Dec. 30.

“It is time for the state legislators to act on Governor Evers nomination as soon as practical and it is now time for me to move on,” Prehn said.

Prehn, a Wausau dentist, was appointed by Walker in 2015. He refused to step down after his term ended, denying Evers’ appointee Sandra Naas a seat and maintaining a 4-3 majority for Republican appointees.

The Republican-controlled Senate refused to confirm Naas and Prehn argued he didn’t have to leave his seat until his replacement was confirmed. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul sued seeking to force Prehn off the board, but conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled in June that political appointees don’t have to leave their posts until the Senate confirms their successor.

