News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

TSA finds disassembled gun in jars of peanut butter

A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.
A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.(Transportation Security Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Transportation Security Administration officer at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport found himself in a bit of a sticky situation Thursday.

He was screening some checked baggage when one of the bags triggered an alarm, according to a TSA spokesperson.

The officer opened the bag and found two plastic jars of creamy peanut butter.

Upon closer inspection, the spokesperson reported, he found parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun hidden inside. The gun’s magazine was loaded with bullets.

TSA officials notified the Port Authority Police, who confiscated the items, tracked down the traveler in the terminal and arrested him.

Civil penalties for attempting to bring undeclared weapons onto a flight can cost up to $15,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frozen road law goes into effect Wednesday for northern Wisconsin
Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order declaring an energy emergency
Snowfall from Wednesday night to Thursday afternoon ranged from 3 to 6 inches.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Wednesday Night-Thursday PM
Bitterly cold and windy conditions into Saturday morning, blowing snow reducing visibility and...
First Alert Weather Day: Bitterly cold & biting wind into start of the holiday weekend
Elier Bravo de Leon, 20
Bond set at $5M for suspect in Stevens Point stabbing

Latest News

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) catches a fly out hit by San Francisco...
REPORTS: Daulton Varsho traded to Toronto
CWA flights to and from O’Hare now cancelled due to weather
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages