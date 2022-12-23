News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point police looking for package thieves

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected to be involved in package thefts on the city’s east side.

Police posted images of the suspect vehicle on their Facebook page. They believe it is a Buick Century. Police say the people in the vehicle are suspected of stealing packages from people’s doorsteps. The images were captured from a residential surveillance camera around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

If you have any information, please call the dispatch center at 715-346-1501 or submit a tip using the P3 Crime Stoppers app.

