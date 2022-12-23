Section of Marathon County snowmobile trails open Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mountain Bay Trail from County J going East into Shawano County will be open to snowmobiles beginning on Friday.

All other trails remain closed at this time. The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminds riders to stay on open trails. Off-trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations for those riders going off marked trails.

With the current conditions, including wind and blowing snow, the county is reminding people to use caution while riding. Downed trees and low-hanging branches may be encountered. The trails are in early-season condition.

