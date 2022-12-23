News and First Alert Weather App
Rough weather causing trash crews to work even harder

Harter's Fox Valley Disposal tells homeowners to leave trash bins in front of snow piles, not behind
By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some people may be having a personal day for the snow day, while others still have work to do. Either way, Waste Management services are collecting garbage despite a First Alert Weather Day, but the weather makes it a bit harder to get the job done.

Swing drivers at Harter’s Fox Valley Disposal say snow-covered roads and ice can make their routes about 30 minutes to an hour longer than usual.

“Everything’s slower like I said, there are roads once in a while that we can’t get to that we have to get the next day or next week,” says Andy Gayhart, the general manager of Harter’s Fox Valley Disposal.

During inclement weather, it may take a little longer for your garbage to be picked up, but it takes some serious weather conditions to put a pause on garbage pickup altogether. Snow and ice can still cause delays in trash pickup. “Usually it’s ice more than anything. If we get too much ice that our trucks can’t move safely, we’ve canceled,” says Gayhart.

Shad Harney, a swing driver for Harter’s Fox Valley Disposal, says there’s a way people can make their job easier. “Pretty rough at times I guess. It definitely helps when people plow their cans out.”

Trashcans should be placed in an area clear of snow to make them more accessible. ”In front of the snow bank. Our trucks with the arm can reach about 7 feet so trying to get them behind the snowbanks doesn’t work,” says Gayhart.

Not canceling service and keeping the trucks on their routes is the ultimate goal for Gayhart and the rest of the crew. He says if one cancellation happens then it becomes a domino effect and it turns into a mess for everyone involved.

Harter’s Fox Valley Disposal says the holidays are usually the busiest time of year for the disposal company, meaning normal trash pickup times could be slightly delayed.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

