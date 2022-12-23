OL Elgton Jenkins agrees to 4-year contract extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have signed offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to a four-year, $68 million contract extension, multiple reports say.

The deal comes with a $24 million signing bonus, along with the potential to earn up to $74 million with incentives. The contract makes him the second-highest paid guard in the NFL, and would also rank in the top ten highest paid left tackles in the NFL. Jenkins was set to enter free agency and likely to be franchised tagged at the end of this season.

Jenkins returned to play this season after tearing his ACL in the 2021 season. The versatile offensive lineman has proven valuable for the Packers, playing every offensive line position during his time with the Packers. He is currently listed as the team’s starting left guard.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.